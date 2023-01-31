The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,722 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

RGLD opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.