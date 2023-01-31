The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,805 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.