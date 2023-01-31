The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,874 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of WEX worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 99.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.08.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

