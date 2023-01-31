The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,346 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Donaldson worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donaldson Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

