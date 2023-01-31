The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,346 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Donaldson worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Donaldson Stock Down 1.1 %
DCI stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.
Donaldson Profile
Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Donaldson (DCI)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.