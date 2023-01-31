The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,119 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of KBR worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

