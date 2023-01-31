The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,790 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.04% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $501.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 20.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.