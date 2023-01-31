The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 437 ($5.40) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.29% from the stock’s previous close.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

TPFG opened at GBX 247.88 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,377.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 372 ($4.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.45.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phil Crooks purchased 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,557.60 ($16,743.98). In related news, insider Phil Crooks purchased 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,557.60 ($16,743.98). Also, insider Paul Latham purchased 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,879.43 ($12,201.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,376 shares of company stock worth $3,271,703.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.