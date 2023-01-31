The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

