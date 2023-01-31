The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Wendy’s worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

About Wendy’s

About Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

