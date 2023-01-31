TNC Coin Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $601.24 million and approximately $853,801.60 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10328148 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $810,507.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

