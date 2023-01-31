Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 814.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.46. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

