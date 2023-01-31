Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twilio were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after buying an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

