Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 44,334.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 248.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,975.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 212.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

