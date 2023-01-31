Universal (UVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $650.98 million during the quarter.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Universal has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $151,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Universal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.