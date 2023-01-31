Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Holdings Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVOO opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $147.86 and a one year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.15.

