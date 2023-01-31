Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 21.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.