Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Atrion worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atrion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Atrion by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $692.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.00. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $534.99 and a 12-month high of $783.80.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

