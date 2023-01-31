Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 17,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

