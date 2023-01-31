Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 3,795 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 563.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 197,108 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $237.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

