Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 7,601 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNP opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

