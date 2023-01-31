Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,296 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Sunrun by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

RUN stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.