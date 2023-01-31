Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,054 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,161.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.35 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $940.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $905.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

