Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 41,592 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

NYSEARCA TZA opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

