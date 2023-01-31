Virtu Financial LLC Buys 20,341 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 63.03%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.