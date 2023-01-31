Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86.
The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.
