Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,437 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

