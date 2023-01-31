Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.6% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $416.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.