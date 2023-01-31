Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.78. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

