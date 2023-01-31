Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,024.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

