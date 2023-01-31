Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 41,170 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 664.85 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $78.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

