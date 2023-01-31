Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 51,105 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after buying an additional 1,008,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

