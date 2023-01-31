Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,164 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3,584.4% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 538,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

