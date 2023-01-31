Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.64% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

