Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.06.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.