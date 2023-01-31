VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $93,475,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 11,215.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 730,561 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

