Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,750 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 61,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

