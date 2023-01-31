Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
