Western Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.