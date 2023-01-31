Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Workday Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $176.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

