WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.93) to GBX 1,210 ($14.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.30) to GBX 864 ($10.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 1,158 ($14.30) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,110.29 ($13.71).

LON WPP opened at GBX 942.40 ($11.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 865.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 819.51. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 713 ($8.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.21).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

