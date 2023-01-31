WSFS Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.