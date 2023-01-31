WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

WSFS opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

