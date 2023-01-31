Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $104.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.