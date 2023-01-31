Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Xerox worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xerox by 6,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

