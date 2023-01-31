Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 520,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Stock Down 10.9 %

NYSE DAO opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $888.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $682,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Youdao by 41.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 103,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Youdao by 460.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.