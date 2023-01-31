Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 680 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,939.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

