Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 82.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 256.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 67,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $214.84 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

