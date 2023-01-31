Zeta Resources Limited Sells 200,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,456,061.53.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$234,610.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$182,890.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$734,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total transaction of C$353,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$378,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$481.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Copper Mountain Mining

Several analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.