Zeta Resources Limited Sells 200,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,456,061.53.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$234,610.00.
- On Thursday, December 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$182,890.00.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$734,320.00.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total transaction of C$353,260.00.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$378,720.00.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$456,993.60.
- On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$565,285.00.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00.
Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$481.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
