Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

