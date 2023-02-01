1,451 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

