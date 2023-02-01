16,546 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

